Document shredding event is Saturday

October 20, 2021 John Peters II News 0
By Matthew Chapman Mount Airy News Intern

Blue Ridge CareNet Counseling will be holding a free document shredding event. This event will take place on the corner of W. Lebanon and N. Main Street, beside Homeway Furniture.

CareNet invites people from Mount Airy and surrounding areas to come shred old documents that are of no use during the event on Saturday. All donations that are made during this event will directly benefit mental health.

Shredding documents is the safest way to prevent identity theft. Instead of throwing classified information away, CareNet is offering an alternative. From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. there will be free shredding for anyone who wishes to participate.

Barbara Saulpaugh, an administrator for Blue Ridge CareNet, is a large part in making this event happen.

“We started this 10 years ago and it’s a great way to raise funds for mental health in the community,” says Saulpaugh.

CareNet receives calls daily from people who’s mental health is declining and they work to fix this any way they can.

“People are hurting now more than ever,” Saulpaugh commented.

Along with protecting oneself from identity theft, shredding papers can be a stress reliever. “When a workspace or home isn’t clean it often makes one not be able to function as well.” The organization that can come from this event is a step in the right direction for a lot of people. They are able to get rid of stuff they no longer need as well as being able to bring organization to a life that seems anything but organized.

CareNet was able to have this event last year. The event is held outside and masks were required so luckily there were no hold ups. It was also advertised as contact free.

“The reason I am so passionate is because I’ve suffered with my mental health. People cant see mental health like they do other diseases and I know first hand how that feels,” says Saulpaugh.

The work CareNet is doing is to raise awareness for mental health and to keep funds up so that they can support it.

“People are often ashamed of it, but they shouldn’t be,” said Saulpaugh.

“If I was to sum up the important themes around supporting this event and mental health it would be that people of all ages are suffering with anxiety and depression more than ever and we need to support mental health counselors so that they will stay in the Mount Airy area,” says Saulpaugh.

CareNet takes their work very seriously. They are determined to help and don’t plan on stopping. “Financial donations for the center and this event help support keeping the center here and to help pay for counseling for those who may not be able to afford it.”

CareNet invites you to come out on October 23 to support this cause.

For more information please contact Ms. Barbara Saulpaugh by email at bsaulpau@wakehealth.edu or by phone at 336-716-0854.

CareNet also has a website at www.carenetnc.org.