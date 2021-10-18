North Surry cheerleaders mark Breast Cancer Awareness

Pictured are North Surry High School cheerleaders Cloe Marsh, Jacey Ward, Marisa Hicks, Mariana Ramos, Emily Bruner, Schae Lawson, Summer Goins, Airam Casas, Alexis Bourne, and Ashley Todd. (Submitted photo)

For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the North Surry High School varsity cheerleaders donned their pink bows, socks and poms for their home game last week.

Both the varsity and JV teams have planned several activities for the month to bring awareness to breast cancer.