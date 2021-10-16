Dobson fifth graders learn about U.S. flag

Student Eduardo Razo shows the flag folded correctly. (Submitted photo)

<p>Sgt. Greg McCormick and students Addison Pennell, Colton Walker and Ely Ventura work on folding the American flag. (Submitted photo)</p>

Sgt. Greg McCormick and his senior cadets, from Surry Central High School, taught the fifth grade class at Dobson Elementary a little bit about the significance of the American flag and how to handle it respectfully. They also demonstrated how to fold the flag properly.

Afterward, they broke up into groups and let the students practice folding in sets of four so that everyone got a turn. Sgt. McCormick then had four volunteers from the whole grade fly, draw, and fold the flag as a close-out to the instruction.

“The students loved the experience of handling the flag and learning how to fold it properly,”the school officials said. “The fifth grade leaders will be forming a Flag Guard to raise and lower the flag each day.“