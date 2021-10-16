SCC grad on degree fast track

Student Reed Morgan

Reed Morgan took a lot of accomplishments and confidence with him to Raleigh when he started North Carolina State University as a junior this fall. He graduated from Surry Early College and Surry Community College in May 2021 as a super senior, which means he was a fifth-year high school student dually enrolled at the community college and the early college.

“I have been able to fast-track my bachelor’s degree,” he said. “It’s been an amazing opportunity to me.”

Morgan, of Dobson, earned his high school diploma along with two college degrees, an Associate in Arts and an Associate in Science, as well as a certificate in Computer programming and development. He did not spend any money on tuition as it was paid for through the Career & College Promise program, which is available to high school juniors and seniors.

While at NC State, he plans to major in computer science for his undergraduate work and pursue a master’s degree.

Morgan served as a tutor in Surry Community College’s Academic Support Center, an experience that helped him develop leadership skills.

“I enjoy helping people,” he said. “In a way, they were helping me. I had to review my notes and refresh myself on the topic, so I could be prepared to help them. This way I was continually learning.”

Being a tutor was a life-changing experience for him.

“I was extremely introverted before becoming a tutor. Now, I can interact with others confidently. I started out being afraid of meeting new people. I am outgoing now. I have completely changed as a person.”

Morgan hopes to become a software engineer or video game developer.