Garden Club enjoys fall pumpkin craft

October 15, 2021 John Peters II Community, News 0

Pictured are, from left, Brenda Jones of Cana-Mount Airy Florist, Elaine Harbour, Betty Wright, Judy Kirkman, club President Mary Planer, Mary Higgs, Joy Barlow, Tamra Thomas and club Treasurer Barbara Oliver. (Amanda Fretwell photo)

<p>Elaine Harbour and Tamra Thomas enjoy creating their fall pumpkin craft. (Submitted photo)</p>

Elaine Harbour and Tamra Thomas enjoy creating their fall pumpkin craft. (Submitted photo)

Members of the Mountain View Gardeners Garden Club recently gathered at the William Alfred Moore House for the group’s fall meeting.

Those gathered enjoyed working on a fall pumpkin project at the meeting, hosted by Garden Club President Mary Planer and Brenda Jones of Cana-Mount Airy Florist.

Pictured are, from left, Brenda Jones of Cana-Mount Airy Florist, Elaine Harbour, Betty Wright, Judy Kirkman, club President Mary Planer, Mary Higgs, Joy Barlow, Tamra Thomas and club Treasurer Barbara Oliver. (Amanda Fretwell photo)

Elaine Harbour and Tamra Thomas enjoy creating their fall pumpkin craft. (Submitted photo)