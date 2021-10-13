Police reports

• A disturbance last Friday night on Airport Road in the Holly Springs community led to an Ararat woman’s arrest on multiple charges, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Paula Michelle Meredith, 49, of 199 Casey Lane, was encountered by officers at 123 Airport Road, the address for Dollar General, where she allegedly was causing a civil disturbance and resisted by pulling away. Meredith was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and disorderly conduct, with arrest records indicating that she was confined in the Surry County Jail without privilege of bond.

Meredith is scheduled to appear in District Court next Monday.

• Lawn-care equipment valued at $680 was stolen during a break-in discovered on Oct. 3 at the residence of David Long on Hylton Street. It involved a door to a secured building being opened, which enabled the theft of a Craftsman four-cycle weedeater and an 80-volt Greenworks leaf blower.

• Fredy Gonzalez, 26, of 284 John Henry Lane, was jailed under a $49,500 secured bond on Sept. 27 as a fugitive from justice from another state who also was the subject of five orders for arrest on charges issued through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

He was encountered by police during a welfare check at the McDonald’s fast-food restaurant on Rockford Street. No details were listed regarding the fugitive from justice matter, but court records show that the charges related to the arrest orders include felonious possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer; no operator’s license; and failing to stop for a red light.

Gonzalez is facing court dates in November and December.

• Kenneth Anthony Pack, 30, of 111 Badgett Ave., was arrested on a felony drug charge on Sept. 26, possession of methamphetamine, after he was encountered by officers during a suspicious-person investigation at Dollar General on Airport Road.

Pack also is accused of two misdemeanors, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. He was held in the county jail under a $500 secured bond and slated for a Nov. 29 appearance in Surry District Court.