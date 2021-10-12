Work begins on arts center project

An area near Blackmon Ampitheatre, pictured in the background, has been undergoing a transformation in recent days to prepare it for construction of a facilty that will feature a Siamese Twins museum and statue.

After being planned for years, work has begun on a project that will result in a new art center for Mount Airy featuring a Siamese Twins museum.

“We got the building permit a couple of weeks ago,” said Executive Director Tanya Jones of the Surry Arts Council, which is spearheading construction of the facility on property along Rockford Street near Blackmon Amphitheatre and the Mount Airy Public Library.

This has been accompanied by crews of Garanco Inc. of Pilot Mountain, a general contracting firm, bringing in heavy equipment this month for site-preparation work. “It’s the contractor beginning the process for building,” Jones described regarding what’s now occurring.

“It was delayed because of rain for a few days and then just took off,” the Surry Arts Council official said of the first visible progress to passersby on a project first announced publicly in 2018. It had been discussed for many years before that.

Plans have called for the facility to include a museum dedicated solely to Eng and Chang Bunker, who gained worldwide fame as the Original Siamese Twins before settling near Mount Airy in the 1800s to farm. In addition, a statue of the pair will be located on the grounds of the new center.

The multi-purpose facility, which is to contain 12,000 square feet based on previous reports, also is to include space to meet ongoing needs of the Surry Arts Council, including restrooms for patrons of Blackmon Amphitheatre events along with programming, classroom and office areas.

Another feature envisioned is a terrace that Jones has said will offer “an enhanced experience” for those attending concerts presented on the Blackmon stage.

Before all that can transpire, Jones said a tremendous amount of site work is needed, related to preparing it for construction, installing draining systems and developing parking facilities including a focus on spots for handicapped accessibility.

The property the new arts center will occupy is owned by the city government, as is a cluster of surrounding structures including Blackmon Amphitheatre, the library, the Municipal Building and the Andy Griffith Playhouse where the Surry Arts Council is based.

Jones has worked with the city planning staff over the past couple of years in finalizing the layout for the new center, which is expected to boost local tourism.

Other recent developments have included awarding the construction contract to Garanco Inc. “We voted on that a couple of weeks ago,” she said of members of the Surry Arts Council’s governing board.

“The expected completion date for the project is the winter of 2022,” Jones mentioned.

It has a total price tag of $3.4 million.

“And we have raised approximately 2,600,000 to date — we have $800,000 left to raise,” Jones added Monday.

