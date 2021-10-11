Cedar Ridge Elementary selects student ambassadors

October 11, 2021

Third grade ambassadors are Charlee Moser, Ila Wilmoth, Bristol Holder, Adalyn McCrary, Brylee Martinez, Ryleigh Jones, Carter Swift, Daisy White and, not pictured, Miles Minton.

<p>Fifth grade ambassadors are Max Ochoa and, not pictured, Maddie Swift and Leeland Gertsch.</p>

<p>Fourth grade ambassadors are Jaden Elliott, Lucas Brannock, and Kash Easter.</p>

<p>Fifth grade ambassadors are Rosalie Minton and, not pictured, Charish Webster and Alexis Martin.</p>

<p>Fifth grade ambassadors are Matthew Chabot, Caden Hawks, and Autumn Marcus.</p>

<p>Fourth grade ambassadors Camila Chaire, Alexander Hawks, and, not pictured, Luke Quesinberry.</p>

<p>Fourth grade ambassadors Porter Lowe, Brock Holder, and Jasmin Gallegos.</p>

Cedar Ridge Elementary School recently held elections for its student government.

After a full week of student campaigns and creative posters throughout the halls, the students elected student body ambassadors.