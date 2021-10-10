Police reports

• Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was the scene of a recent theft that victimized an elderly customer, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. An unknown female suspect is said to have taken the pocketbook of Wanda Dixon Slate, a Buckwheat Trail resident, into a restroom on Oct. 1 and removed an undisclosed sum of money from it, records state.
• Compacting equipment valued at $1,500 was discovered stolen last Sunday from the driveway of a residence on Arch Street, where it had been left unsecured. The owner of the Bomag-brand tamper compactor, used for the compression of soil and asphalt, is listed as Brown Landscape and Construction Inc. of Laurel Fork, Virginia.
• Badcock Home Furniture and More on West Pine Street was the scene of a larceny early on the afternoon of Oct. 1 which involved various tools and equipment with a total value of $211 being taken by an unknown party who had entered the business through an open door.
The list includes a Warrior 18-volt drill, Hart 20-volt drill, Porter 19-volt impact drill, Porter 20-volt battery, a DeWalt drill socket set, a black and green Hitachi tool bag, a drill bit set and Hyper Tough products including a 20-volt cordless drill, black tool bag, screwdriver, drill bit set and pliers.
In addition to Badcock Home Furniture and More, the victims of the crime include store employees Austin Donte Smith of Childress Road and Kristopher John Hutson, a resident of Helaman Way.
• Norma Griselda Ginez, 27, listed as homeless, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a felony, on Sept. 28 at Walmart by police responding to a suspicious-person call who subsequently discovered that the 1984 Mercedes-Benz 300 DT involved did not belong to her.
Ginez was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond and slated for an Oct. 18 appearance in District Court.
As a result of the same investigation at Walmart, Denshio Desmond Cook, 50, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was charged with carrying a concealed handgun. Cook additionally was linked to the theft of a Hyper Tough bicycle tire inflation device from the store worth $30, which was recovered, leading to charges of larceny and possession of stolen goods against him.
Cook was jailed under a $5,000 secured bond and also is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on Oct. 18.
• Kailey Nicole Taylor, 30, listed as homeless, was jailed under a $15,000 secured bond on Sept. 28 after being served with a warrant for a felony charge of possessing a controlled substance on prison/jail premises which had been filed in Stokes County on Aug. 27.
Taylor also was the subject of an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court issued on July 19 by Surry County authorities, with police records further listing a probation violation against Taylor. She is scheduled to appear in court in Dobson on Monday.
• Dollar General on North Renfro Street was the scene of a theft on Sept. 28, when an unknown suspect took Old Spice Timber deodorant and OXY cleansing pads from the store.
• Dakota Christian Jackson, 27, of 150 Cedar Ridge Place, was charged on Sept. 27 with larceny by an employee, a felony, after allegedly stealing lottery tickets valued at $1,245 from the convenience store where he was employed, Circle K on North Main Street.
The case against Jackson stems from an embezzlement investigation at the business by police, with the suspect found to have allegedly taken 59 tickets representing eight different lottery games. He was released under a $1,000 unsecured bond to appear in District Court on Dec. 6.
• A utility trailer containing a lawn mower was discovered stolen on Sept. 26 at a home in the 700 block of Greenhill Road, representing a property loss totaling $2,728. David Clark Bledsoe of Beechtree Circle is listed as the victim of the crime.
It targeted a 2017-model black utility trailer along with a Snapper push mower, red in color. The theft further included the license tag of the trailer, number AE96691.
• An Apple iPhone 8 cell phone valued at $400 was stolen on Sept. 25 from an unnamed laundromat at 800 N. Andy Griffith Parkway. The phone, pink in color and owned by Stephanie Denise March of May Street, was taken by an unknown suspect.