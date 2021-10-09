Credit union promotes 2

State Employees’ Credit Union has promoted two of its employees to high-level positions.

Leigh Brady was promoted to the post of chief operating officer and Josh Bomba was named chief information technology officer. Both internal team members of the $50 billion credit union will assume their new roles immediately.

The credit union did not release any information on their new responsibilities, nor who they were replacing.