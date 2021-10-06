Police reports

• An incident during the early morning hours Sunday led to the arrest of an alleged drunk driver who struck a fire hydrant in Mount Airy, according to city police reports.

Donald G. Fulton Jr., 25, of 1638 Turner Mountain Road, was operating a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox that hit the city-owned property located on South Main Street near Bank Street, arrest records state. The impact caused $1,500 in damage to the hydrant.

Testing revealed Fulton to have a blood-alcohol level of .20 percent, more than twice the legal limit for getting behind the wheel. He was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked and also found to be the subject of an outstanding order for arrest issued last Oct. 19 by Guilford County Judge Angela Foster for failing to appear in court.

Fulton was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $3,000 secured bond and slated for an appearance in District Court next Monday.

• Herb’s Auto Sales on North Andy Griffith Parkway was the scene of a crime discovered Thursday morning which involved two vehicles being stolen, both of which were recovered. Multiple unsecured vehicles were broken into during the incident, and auto batteries also were stolen.

Taken were a Nissan Pathfinder sport utility vehicle and a Ford Ranger pickup, with no model years listed along with an explanation regarding the recovery of the two. Police records indicate that front-end damage of $700 occurred to the pickup.

In addition, wires connected to the battery of a Ford Mustang were cut, causing $200 in damage, and three batteries with a total value of $450 were stolen from the business altogether.

• A traffic stop in recent days led to a Mount Airy woman being jailed on a felony drug charge.

Sarah Ollie Marsh, 50, of 130 Birchwood Drive, was encountered by police late on the night of Sept. 28 on Hamburg Street near South Renfro Street. After an investigation, she was placed under arrest for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance that was not identified.

Marsh also is accused of two misdemeanors, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was incarcerated under a $1,000 secured bond and is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on Nov. 29.