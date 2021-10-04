Book Smarts

Kinnzon Allen was the backpack winner in grades six through eight.
Submitted photo
Zayden Gray was the kindergarten through second grade backpack winner.
Submitted photo
New releases available at the Mount Airy Public Library:
Fiction
Blood Heir – Ilona Andrews
The Moonlight School – Suzanne Woods Fisher
Choose Me – Tess Gerritsen
Night Bird Calling – Cathy Gohlke
The Forbidden – Heather Graham
The Third Grave – Lisa Jackson
Hell for Breakfast – William W. Johnstone
The Man With the Silver Saab – Alexander McCall Smith
The Shadow – James Patterson
The Bone Code – Kathy Reichs
The Cellist – Daniel Silva
Miriam’s Song – Jill Eileen Smith
Black Ice – Brad Thor
Large Print Fiction –
The Robin’s Greeting – Wanda Brunstetter
A Distant Shore – Karen Kingsbury
Non-Fiction
How to Age Without Getting Old – Joyce Meyer
***
The library story times are open for anyone who would like to come in and join us. Adults must wear a mask. Mondays at 4 p.m. Afternoon Story Time for children in kindergarten through second grade; Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3; Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Book Babies for children aged birth to 2 years old; Thursday at 11 a.m., Preschool Storytime, birth to preschool.
***
Tai Chi has returned to the library. Join us each Friday at 10 a.m. This class is beneficial for those with limited mobility.
***
Classic Movie Monday returns on the last Monday of the month with “The Night of the living Dead.” Due to running time, we will start at 6:15 p.m.
***
The Community Book Club meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. The book for October is “The Family Upstairs” by Lisa Jewell.
***
LACE — Romance Readers Book Club meets on the last Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. The book chosen for October is “A Rogue by Any Other Name” by Sarah MacLean. Copies are available at the desk.
***
A handmade quilt has been donated to the Northwestern Regional Library system by Carol McDowell to use as a raffle prize. We and our sister libraries will be selling raffle tickets one for $1 or 6 for $5. Proceeds will go toward the purchase of eBooks for the region. Tickets are available now, you can come by the library to purchase the tickets and see a picture of the quilt.
***
The backpack winners in September were kindergarten – second grade, Zayden Gray; grades 3 through 5, Ella Glyn Hopkins; grades 6-8, Kinnzon Allen; and grades 9 – 12, Dalton Macemore.
***
Keep up with all events on our FaceBook pages, https://www.facebook.com/groups/fmapl and https://www.facebook.com/mtapublibrary or our website https://nwrlibrary.org/mountairy/