Book Smarts

October 4, 2021 John Peters II Community, News 0
By Rana Southern The Mount Airy Public Library

New releases available at the Mount Airy Public Library:

Fiction

Blood Heir – Ilona Andrews

The Moonlight School – Suzanne Woods Fisher

Choose Me – Tess Gerritsen

Night Bird Calling – Cathy Gohlke

The Forbidden – Heather Graham

The Third Grave – Lisa Jackson

Hell for Breakfast – William W. Johnstone

The Man With the Silver Saab – Alexander McCall Smith

The Shadow – James Patterson

The Bone Code – Kathy Reichs

The Cellist – Daniel Silva

Miriam’s Song – Jill Eileen Smith

Black Ice – Brad Thor

Large Print Fiction –

The Robin’s Greeting – Wanda Brunstetter

A Distant Shore – Karen Kingsbury

Non-Fiction

How to Age Without Getting Old – Joyce Meyer

***

The library story times are open for anyone who would like to come in and join us. Adults must wear a mask. Mondays at 4 p.m. Afternoon Story Time for children in kindergarten through second grade; Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3; Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Book Babies for children aged birth to 2 years old; Thursday at 11 a.m., Preschool Storytime, birth to preschool.

***

Tai Chi has returned to the library. Join us each Friday at 10 a.m. This class is beneficial for those with limited mobility.

***

Classic Movie Monday returns on the last Monday of the month with “The Night of the living Dead.” Due to running time, we will start at 6:15 p.m.

***

The Community Book Club meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. The book for October is “The Family Upstairs” by Lisa Jewell.

***

LACE — Romance Readers Book Club meets on the last Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. The book chosen for October is “A Rogue by Any Other Name” by Sarah MacLean. Copies are available at the desk.

***

A handmade quilt has been donated to the Northwestern Regional Library system by Carol McDowell to use as a raffle prize. We and our sister libraries will be selling raffle tickets one for $1 or 6 for $5. Proceeds will go toward the purchase of eBooks for the region. Tickets are available now, you can come by the library to purchase the tickets and see a picture of the quilt.

***

The backpack winners in September were kindergarten – second grade, Zayden Gray; grades 3 through 5, Ella Glyn Hopkins; grades 6-8, Kinnzon Allen; and grades 9 – 12, Dalton Macemore.

***

Keep up with all events on our FaceBook pages, https://www.facebook.com/groups/fmapl and https://www.facebook.com/mtapublibrary or our website https://nwrlibrary.org/mountairy/