Local youth named National Merit semifinalist

October 3, 2021 Mount Airy News Community, News 0
From Staff Reports

Will Banfield named has been named a National Merit semifinalist. (Submitted photo)

North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics Senior Will Banfield has been named as one of roughly 16,000 semifinalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program. Formerly a Greyhound of North Surry High, Will is the son of Julia – Ann and David Banfield.

Reaching the semifinalist level is already an honor with the list having been culled from more than 1.5 million applicants. Semifinalists now will have an opportunity to continue in the competition for more than 7,500 National Merit Scholarships. Last year National Merit Scholarship Corporation awarded scholarships valued at about $39 million to students across the country.

To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition.

“A semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, and write an essay,” the organization said in a written statement outlining the procedure.

To become a finalist, the semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received.

Those advancing to the finalist level will be notified in February. All National Merit Scholarship winners will be selected from this group of finalists. Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin, or religious preference.