Fifth gun seized in Forsyth County schools

October 2, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0
By Ryan Kelly with AP Reports ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

A Winston-Salem police officer confiscated a handgun from a student’s backpack at a magnet school last week, the fifth such incident in the Forsyth County School System in September, officials said.

The officer took the gun from a student last Wednesday at Paisley IB Magnet School, a media outlet reported. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said a tip that officials attributed to a local resident led to discovery of the gun.

No student or teacher was harmed, according to the sheriff’s office. The student wasn’t identified because they are a juvenile. The student will be charged with possessing a weapon on campus, the sheriff’s office said.

Students who bring firearms to campus are suspended for 365 days and sent to an alternative school, Winston-Salem/Forsyth Superintendent Tricia McManus said last week.

Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem was the scene Sept. 1 of a student involved fatal shooting. Maurice T. Evans Jr., 15, was indicted on a single count of murder Thursday morning. He was given no bond and will be moved to a superior court. Attorney J.D. Byers representing Evans said he is eager to move the case forward and set a trial date. Byers had unsuccessfully petitioned the court to allow Evans to remain in the juvenile court system and be released pending trial with an ankle monitor.

Since a fatal shooting at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem on Sept. 1, authorities say handguns have been found on students at Reynolds High School, Parkland High School and again at Mount Tabor last week. Those students also face charges of possessing a weapon on school grounds, authorities said. This is in addition to multiple BB guns found on students at Paisley over the last month.

The school district is expected to soon hire a security consultant to review its safety plan. It has recently begun using handheld metal detectors at football games and other large gatherings.

As was the case with the most recent incident at Paisley IB, assistance from the public can be a great asset to law enforcement. “We are here for students and encourage students and parents to remember if they know something or see something, to say something.” Brent Campbell, a spokesman for the school district said.

“We will continue to work through these issues, but more importantly we will continue to work through them together,” Forsyth Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said. “These issues we are working through are issues that affect our future and our children. … So let’s continue to work together, stand together and make our schools and community safer.”