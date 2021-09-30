Pfizer Covid Booster Approved

September 30, 2021
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

The Surry County Health and Nutrition Center is now offering Pfizer booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccination for those who received their second Pfizer shot at least 6 months ago, and meet certain criteria.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and NC Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS) have approved the booster dose for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine strengthen and extend protections against severe illness from COVID-19.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky encouraged those at risk to take advantage of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shot to help increase their protection. “I believe we can best serve the nation’s public health needs by providing booster doses for the elderly, those in long-term care facilities, people with underlying medical conditions, and for adults at high risk of disease from occupational and institutional exposures to COVID-19.”

Based on CDC and NC DHHS guidance, one of the following criteria helps determine the need for the booster shot at this time:

– 65 years of age and older

– 18 years of age and older, and:

– Live or work in a nursing home or other long-term care residential facility

– Have a medical condition that puts you at high risk for severe illness; for example obesity, asthma, heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes

– Work in a high-risk profession, meaning you come into contact with a lot of people, and you don’t know their vaccination status; for example, health care workers, first responders, teachers, food processing workers, retail and restaurant workers, and public transportation workers

– Live or work in a place where many people live together; for example, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, migrant farm housing, dormitories, or other group living settings in colleges or universities.

Surry County Health and Nutrition Center’s Pfizer booster doses will be offered Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. by appointment only. In addition, the Health Department will be hosting a Pfizer booster only mass vaccination clinic on Friday, October 1 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Dobson Farmer’s Market. No appointment is required for this drive through event.

Residents who received the Moderna vaccine series should note the Health Department is awaiting approval and guidance on a Moderna booster dose. At this time, it is not recommended that those who received Moderna vaccine get a Pfizer booster dose.

“In a pandemic, even with uncertainty, we must take actions that we anticipate will do the greatest good,” said CDC Director Dr. Walensky. “While today’s action was an initial step related to booster shots, it will not distract from our most important focus of primary vaccination in the United States and around the world.”