McHone named director of advance practice

September 26, 2021

Adam McHone, DNP, has been appointed director of advance practice at Northern Regional Hospital effective Oct. 1.

Advanced Practice Providers (APPs) refer to physician assistants and advanced practice nurses that include certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners and clinical nurse specialists. McHone, a board-certified nurse practitioner who holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice, will continue to work full-time as an attending provider in the hospital’s emergency department, a position he has served in since 2012.

“Adam is an outstanding clinical and administrative leader and has demonstrated proficiency in developing and implementing patient-centered protocols and programs that far exceed national quality standards” said Chris A. Lumsden, president and chief executive officer of Northern Regional. “Adam enjoys a superb working relationship with physicians, his fellow APPs, and clinical and support staff of Northern Regional. He will help advance our organization to greater levels of achievement in providing access to high-quality, safe care for all patients,” added Lumsden.

“I am honored and privileged to serve as director of advance practice at Northern,” said McHone. “Under the leadership and guidance of Dr. Jason Edsall, chief medical officer, I am excited about working collaboratively with my colleagues to enhance the hospital’s current patient-care programs and services, as well as create and implement new initiatives that will foster a team-based care and collaborative culture.”

Dr. Edsall explained that in this new part-time position, “McHone will provide support and guidance to APPs regarding practice and professional development opportunities. He will also work closely with Northern’s medical staff and executive leadership team to help recruit APPs and develop and grow clinical programs. This unique position signifies NRH`s continued commitment to supporting, expanding, and prompting the hospital`s medical staff.”

McHone began his nursing career as an RN in Northern’s Intensive Care Unit in 2008 before transferring to the emergency department. During this time and presently, he serves as a member of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist’s AirCare Critical Care Transport team. McHone completed his Bachelor of Science in nursing from Winston-Salem State University in 2009 and his Master of Science in Nursing-Family Nurse Practitioner in 2012, also from WSSU. He received his Doctorate of Nursing Practice in 2018 from the University of South Alabama. He is board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners in Family Medicine and Emergency Medicine.