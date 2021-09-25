Police reports

• A costly piece of equipment has been stolen in recent days from a construction site in the 500 block of North Andy Griffith Parkway, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The Kohler gas-powered 50-amp, 220-volt generator was discovered missing Monday. The unit, red in color, is valued at $2,000, with Hayco Construction of Pilot Mountain listed as the victim of the crime.

• Carlos Alberto Martinez, 52, of 126 Rawley Ave., No. 8, was jailed without privilege of bond on a charge of assault on a female stemming from an incident at that address on the night of Sept. 17.

Martinez is accused of slapping Elia Josefina Elizondo Ramos in the face and kicking her. He is facing an Oct. 11 appearance in Surry District Court.

• Multiple locked vehicles were discovered on Sept. 15 to have been broken into at 538 N. Andy Griffith Parkway, the address for Mount Airy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat.

A 2010 Jeep Patriot was targeted along with a 2008 Dodge Dakota and a Dodge Caravan, from which property including a Canon camera and a gold cross necklace with diamonds was stolen. The loss totaled $400.

Listed as victims are Venida Casey Blythe of Old Highway 601; Linda Susan Schwartz, also of Mount Airy; and Shelby Jean Willard of Little Dan River Road in Claudville, Virginia.