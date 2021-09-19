Jeff and Sheri Easter in concert Saturday

Jeff and Sheri Easter will be performing a gospel music concert on Saturday at Mount Airy Wesleyan Church located at 2063 South Main Street in Mount Airy. (Submitted photo)

Mount Airy Wesleyan Church will be hosting a gospel music concert on Saturday at 4 p.m. featuring multiple Dove Award winners Jeff and Sheri Easter.

Jeff Easter, a Mount Airy native, is the son of James Easter, one of Mount Airy’s acclaimed Easter Brothers. Sheri Easter’s roots are also in gospel and bluegrass music; her mother is a member of the renowned Lewis family. Jeff and Sheri have shared gospel music with audiences all over the world since forming their own group in 1988.

Jeff and Sheri Easter, and their vocalist daughter, Morgan, have received six Dove Awards which honor outstanding achievements and excellence in Christian and Gospel music. They have also received two career Grammy nominations and a multitude of individual awards for their excellence in gospel and bluegrass music. The Easters have participated in Bill Gaither’s Homecoming Video Series since 1993.

Apart from their frequent appearances on the Gaither Homecoming tour and videos, Jeff and Sheri have toured extensively. “When we perform, we want people to leave a little different than when they came in,” Sheri said. “We want them to have a great time smiling, laughing, crying, and healing. We want them to know God loves them and that He is in control.”

Saturday’s concert is open to the public. Mount Airy Wesleyan Church is located at 2063 South Main Street, Mount Airy. The concert will be held in the gymnasium/worship center. This is a ticketed event, and persons may contact Mayberry Music Center at 336-786-4713 or 336-710-6453 for tickets or information.