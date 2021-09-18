Surry fair enjoys successful return

One year ago this month, COVID-19 brought only empty space to Veterans Memorial Park in Mount Airy where the Surry County Agricultural Fair normally would be held — but that has been replaced by smiling faces.

The fair returned on Sept. 11 after being cancelled in 2020 and seemingly picked right up where things left off with its last edition in 2019.

“We’ve had good crowds every night,” park President Doug Joyner said of the traditional local event, now in its 74th year, which concluded an eight-day run Saturday night.

“It’s doing better than I thought it was going to do,” Joyner added as the festivities were entering the weekend.

This included healthy attendance Saturday afternoon when the fair began winding down, mostly including families with small children enjoying rides such as the Dizzy Dragon, Sizzler, Hurricane, Pharaoh’s Fury, Magic Maze and more. The trusty Ferris wheel once again loomed over the proceedings as usual.

Further attracting fair-goers this year were a trio of special entertainment attractions, the Majestik Spectacular Motorcycle Show, Womack’s Chainsaw Carving and AIWF Mid-Atlantic Wrestling.

Powers and Thomas Midway Entertainment, a Wilmington-based company, also returned to provide the rides and games for the Surry event as it had during four previous years.

One annual barometer for the fair’s success is Carload Night, when one $40 price was good for gate admission, entertainment and unlimited-ride armbands for everyone in a vehicle — up to eight.

“Carload Night was good — it was about like usual,” Joyner said, with more than 400 vehicles venturing onto the West Lebanon Street fairgrounds last Monday to take advantage of the special rate.

Longtime fair organizer Katherine Thorpe said that Friday brought another busy night, accompanied by four ticket lines operating at the front gates. “Usually we have, like, two.”

The fair attendance additionally was boosted by special observations including Military Appreciation Day, Senior Night, Family Fun Night and Ladies Night.

Despite the incentives, many of those attending the fair apparently were simply savoring the opportunity to once again experience such an event after the coronavirus shutdown.

They included Brandy Creed of Mount Airy, who was there with her family Saturday afternoon.

“I think it’s a little more freedom for everybody,” she said of relaxed guidelines allowing larger gatherings to resume this year — especially to the benefit of those with kids who are getting out and spending some quality time. “I think it’s bringing back families together.”

