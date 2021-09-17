Police reports

• Property valued at hundreds of dollars was stolen this week from vehicles at Westwood Park, where some also were damaged, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The break-in spree unfolded late Monday afternoon at the facility on Galax Trail, targeting vehicles including a 2019 Volvo CX90, 2017 Toyota Sienna van, 2019 Nissan Sentra, 2016 Kia Sorento, 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee and 2020 Kia Sorento, from which purses and wallets were stolen among other items.

About 10 credit and debit cards were taken, along with five checkbooks, Social Security cards, a driver’s license, a white-gold princess ring with diamonds, a Ruger .380-caliber semiautomatic pistol, an expensive folding knife, Oakley sunglasses, a safety deposit box key, an undisclosed sum of money and additional property.

Police records indicate that driver or passenger windows of multiple vehicles were broken to gain entry, with the damage totaling $1,500.

Persons listed as victims include Melissa Brackett Sumner and Beale McKenzie Sumner III of Montclaire Drive; Kayla Lynn Raymer of Woodbridge Drive; Edward Randolph Plitt, Christina Nix Plitt and Cynthia Diane Nix of Cross Creek Drive; Katherine Amber Flippin and Betty Gale Brown of West Pine Street, Lowgap; Jessica Kathryn Lawrence of Willow Street; Tonya Michelle Gillespie of Ararat; and the Monticello Homeowners Association in Clarksville, Tennessee.

• A 1991 Mitsubishi Mighty Max pickup was stolen Wednesday from the PART (Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation) parking lot on Carter Street. The vehicle, black in color and bearing tag number XZF1137, is owned by Russell Wayne Frye of Westfield Road in Bannertown.

It is valued at $1,110.

• Amber Lynne Martin, 39, of 253 Mason Road, was charged last Saturday with concealing miscellaneous merchandise in her purse at Bin City Bargains in Mayberry Mall and also with possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, identified as Suboxone.

Martin is slated to be in Surry District Court on Oct. 11.

• Tyler W. Johnson, 32, of 324 Taylor St., was jailed under a $30,000 secured bond on Sept. 8 on charges of assault and battery and breaking and entering along with a probation violation.

Johnson is facing a Sept. 27 appearance in District Court.

• Tina Marie Hale, 41, of King, was jailed with no bond allowed on Sept. 8 after police encountered her during a suspicious-person call at the Food Lion shopping center on West Pine Street.

Hale gave a false name during an investigation related to her possession of drug paraphernalia and was charged with that violation along with two counts of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, police records state. She also was found to be the subject of an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court in Stokes County which had been filed on Feb. 2.

The King woman is again scheduled to be in court in Danbury, with no date listed.

• A catalytic converter was discovered cut off and stolen on Sept. 8 from a 2004 Ford Ranger pickup owned by Weddle’s Transmission and Auto Repair on East Pine Street, with the crime occurring at the business. The loss was put at $1,100.