Plans finalized for moonshine/racers reunion

Bobby Allison of NASCAR’s famed Alabama Gang is shown during the first Mount Airy Moonshine and Racers’ Reunion in 2019. He is scheduled to be part of that downtown event again on Saturday.

Organizers are preparing to wave the green flag for Saturday’s Mount Airy Moonshine and Racers’ Reunion, which is expected to include a 20th-anniversary tribute to the 9/11 tragedy.

The event in downtown Mount Airy is being held for the second time, after being launched in 2019 and interrupted by COVID-19 last year.

Scheduled from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., it will celebrate racing’s roots in the moonshine traditions of Appalachia, wherein some of NASCAR’S most-legendary figures honed their skills.

Between 70 and 80 race cars will be parked along North Main Street during the Mount Airy Moonshine and Racers’ Reunion event. It also is to include an autograph session featuring former drivers headlined by Bobby Allison, beginning after the opening program.

It is planned in the municipal parking lot beside Brannock and Hiatt Furniture, to additionally include family members of the late Wendell Scott and Tim Flock, among others.

Big Chuck from the “Moonshiners” reality-television series also is scheduled to be on hand, along with James Hatfield of the family involved with the McCoy feud and authors.

In highlighting the event theme, a moonshine distillery will be displayed during the racing reunion that is free and open to the public.

“We are going to talk about 9/11,” said event organizer Phil Marsh, the president of the Downtown Business Association.

Mount Airy Mayor Ron Niland will speak at an opening ceremony slated for 9 a.m. Saturday in the municipal parking lot.

Along with remarks acknowledging the 9/11 tragedy, the program is to have a patriotic flavor that will include a flag presentation by Boy Scouts and a rendering of the national anthem by Gary Russell.

Saturday also offers the opportunity for attendees to visit the Mount Airy Stock Car Racing Wall of Fame in the Coca-Cola mural alleyway downtown.

At 4 p.m. Saturday, Marsh said some of the race cars will be driven to the site of the former Mount Airy Speedway/White Dirt Race Track, located on Race Track Road off N.C. 89 west of town. Stock car racing once took place there beginning in the 1940s.

