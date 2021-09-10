COVID surge pushes local hospitals to capacity

COVID-19 cases are surging locally, pushing area hospitals to the brink of overflowing and sending the death count rising again.
An official with Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy said on Thursday the caseload is close to the winter surge, when the hospital in January had more critical patients than they could accommodate in the ICU and the step-down unit, which is for cases slightly less critical than those needing ICU attention.
At that time, in January, hospital officials had reported patients needing ICU beds having to remain in the emergency department for extended periods of time, or even being housing in hallways while awaiting rooms.
“Northern has been extremely busy with treating a variety of acutely ill patients for the past 12 months, outside of the rise and fall of COVID cases,” said Ashly Lancaster, marketing director at the hospital. “After seeing a significant drop in COVID cases in the early summer, those numbers began creeping up with the hospital averaging 10-15 COVID positive inpatients per day throughout the last several weeks. Those COVID positive numbers began to increase again in recent weeks and are rivaling our COVID census from January of this year,” she said.
The local jump in hospitalizations is being fueled by rapidly rising COVID cases in the county. As recently as June 30, local numbers were showing less than two new cases a day over both the seven-day and 14-day average.
On Thursday, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Surry County had averaged 54 new cases per day over the past two weeks. Over the past seven days, that average bumps up to 61 a day — earlier this week the county reported a one-day total of 95 new cases. On Thursday, 69 new cases were reported.
Deaths are also climbing. The death count had nearly stalled for several weeks, but over the past two weeks deaths in the county attributable to COVID-19 have climbed from 171 to 192 as of Thursday.
Lancaster said Northern’s ICU and step-down units are both filled to capacity, with seven of the ICU’s ten beds and 10 of the 12 beds in the step-down occupied by COVID patients. Additionally, 23 were being cared for in the hospital’s two medical surgical units. Overall, the hospital had 40 COVID patients as of Thursday morning. Thirty-five of the 40 have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.
The emergency department also is seeing an increase in both COVID and non-COVID illnesses, resulting in longer than normal wait times. Additionally, she said some emergency department patients needing more advanced care are having to wait for a bed to open; and those needing a “higher level of care” typically seen at larger medical centers in the region also are being forced to wait longer for transfers, because those larger facilities are full.
The story is just as dire in nearby hospitals. Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin and Twin County Regional Hospital in Galax, Virginia, each issued statements over the past week saying they were at or near capacity as a result of the recent wave of new cases.
Hugh Chatham said earlier in the week the hospital was at 94% capacity, with 34 patients suffering from COVID-19. Eight of those patients were in the ICU — pushing the ICU to full capacity, and eight COVID patients were on ventilators at the hospital.
“The most pressing concern across the state, and at Hugh Chatham, is the availability of critical care beds,” Hugh Chatham Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Snyder told The Elkin Tribune. “Unlike the surge in January, we are seeing an unprecedented number of patients who present to the hospital acutely ill, requiring significant levels of support, including ventilation. Our ICU has consistently been at 100% capacity for the last three weeks with ICU overflow being extended to the emergency department.”
“Over the past few weeks, our hospital has experienced a surge of COVID-19 positive patients, and like our neighboring hospitals and health systems, we are operating at the edge of our capacity,” Twin County Regional Healthcare CEO Gregory Pearson said in a statement released by the Galax hospital. “COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen 300% from just a month ago. The COVID-19 patients we are treating today are often critically ill, occupying most to all of our Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and the vast majority are unvaccinated.
“This heartbreaking reality is taking an extreme toll on our physicians, nurses, and other frontline staff. Our team is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care to our communities, yet they are discouraged with the increase in COVID-19 cases knowing that the severity of illnesses is entirely preventable with vaccination.”
He also cited large gatherings, such as the Fiddlers Convention held in Galax in August, and the annual Hillsville Gun Show and Flea Market held last weekend, as being potentially super-spreader events. Pearson said the hospital there saw a significant increase in COVID admissions after the fiddlers convention.
Officials with the Surry Health and Nutrition Center, as well as those from local hospitals, are still urging people to get their COVID vaccinations as the best way to slow, or even stop, the spread of the virus.