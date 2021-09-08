Breakfast restaurant headed to Sagebrush site

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Roosters Country Breakfast will occupy the former Sagebrush building on Woodland Drive.

There’s something to crow about regarding the former Sagebrush Steakhouse site in Mount Airy, which is being readied for a new restaurant called Roosters Country Breakfast.

“I don’t think Mount Airy has anything like we’re planning on bringing,” Roosters owner Gustavo “Gus” Mar said Tuesday of preparations for the dining establishment at 2000 Woodland Drive next door to the 13 Bones restaurant, just off U.S. 52.

As its name implies, Roosters Country Breakfast will specialize almost entirely in made-from-scratch foods associated with what is traditionally referred to as the most important meal of the day, ordered from the menu with no buffet service. But it also will offer some items that are more lunch-oriented such as burgers and pot pies.

“Just very, very country,” Mar said in describing the offerings, which he thinks will appeal to local customers — “very Southern.”

“The plan is also to be serving alcohol,” Mar added, which will include mixed drinks typically accompanying breakfast and brunch “and beer as well.”

With a large building involved — including 56 tabletops plus a bar area — a good-sized employee force will be needed.

“It’s going to be at least 20 to 30,” Mar said.

He is familiar with the Mount Airy business market due to being raised in Carroll County, Virginia.

“This is locally owned,” he said of Roosters Country Breakfast. Mar also has other restaurants.

He had been scouting Mount Airy for a place to open Roosters, and was shown different buildings by property owners before settling on the former Sagebrush location.

“It had been empty for a while,” Mar said.

The owner is not sure when Roosters Country Breakfast will open its doors to customers.

“We’re still in the remodeling process,” he explained Tuesday. “The place was pretty rough, so we have to do a lot (of work).”

One question mark surrounds being able to install kitchen equipment needed, which Mar indicated was a challenge due to backlogs caused by COVID-19. The same goes for staffing the restaurant, which he hopes won’t be that big of an issue by opening time.

Mar is excited about the fare to be offered.

“We make our biscuits in hand from scratch,” he said of one example, which also is the case with items such as waffles.

Grits and eggs Benedict will be among other menu selections.

