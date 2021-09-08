Police reports

September 7, 2021 Thomas Joyce

• A Virginia woman has become the victim of crimes in recent days involving her credit cards being stolen and used for unauthorized purchases, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

A wallet containing the financial transaction cards — owned by Sharon Jennings Turman of Meadows of Dan — was stolen last Friday at 692 South Andy Griffith Parkway, the address for the Lowe’s Home Improvement/Food Lion shopping center. The theft included credit/charge cards issued by Carter Bank and Trust, Belk, Cato, Lowe’s, Burkes Outlet, QVC and Maurice’s.

Later Friday, the Carter Bank and Trust card was used to obtain property at Walmart and the Belk card likewise at Mayberry Mall, with no loss figures listed.

• Damage put at $650 occurred Sunday night at Davis Rooms and Apartments on West Pine Street, where a known suspect is said to have thrown a rock into a glass window and broke it, with damage also occurring to the wooden window frame. No charges were reported in the immediate aftermath of the crime.

• Juan Benitez, 31, of Galax, Virginia, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and careless and reckless driving Sunday night stemming from an incident at the Mount Airy Plaza shopping center.

Benitez was observed spinning circles in the parking lot with his 2018 Ford F-350 pickup, police records state, and during a subsequent traffic stop admitted to having a handgun concealed in the center console while not possessing a concealed carry permit.

The weapon was seized and entered into evidence, with Benitez scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Sept. 27.

• Police learned of a case involving larceny by employee last Thursday in which Hiatt and Mason Enterprises on North Street was victimized to the tune of a $3,234 piece of power equipment.

A Twintier-brand rebar tying tool — which is employed to feed wire around steel bars used in construction — was stolen and pawned in August by a person working for Hiatt and Mason. No charges were reported in the immediate aftermath of the disclosure.