Sales manager named at Scenic Motors

September 5, 2021 John Peters II Business, News 0

Gunter

Mike Gunter has joined the staff at Scenic Motors.

He brings 20 years of experience in the car business to his new position of sales manager. Prior to entering the car industry, he spent 11 years working in NASCAR.

Gunter has a daughter and grandson, 8-year-old Davin, and two dodsons who he says are “very” important to him. His passion project is a group called Dixie’s Miracle that helps to provide wheelchairs to dogs at no cost to the families. On his days off he enjoys visiting with his family, and his bucket list includes wanting to travel to the upper Midwest. He thinks the best game of all times is PacMan and his favorite sport is football and he is a Panthers fan.