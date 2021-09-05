Police reports

• A woman who worked as a clerk at a local convenience store has been charged with a felony stemming from her alleged theft of hundreds of dollars’ worth of lottery tickets and cash from the business, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Megan Rae Martin, 28, of 1560 W. Pine St., who was arrested last Tuesday, is accused of larceny by employee for allegedly taking North Carolina lottery tickets valued at $634 along with $383 in cash from Speedway on Rockford Street in early August. The case also involves the theft of miscellaneous merchandise valued at $153.

Martin was held in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court on Sept. 20. Police records indicate that she is no longer employed by Speedway.

• An 18-speed Roadmaster Granite Peak bicycle, valued at $98, was discovered stolen Tuesday from the residence of its owner, Omaira Gonzalez, on Galloway Street, where the bike was unsecured in the back yard. It is described as black and blue in color.

• Jasmine Sue Harris, 21, of 132 Three Oak Trail, was jailed under a $2,500 secured bond on Aug. 27 on two felony counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, including a plastic bag containing psilocybin — a type of hallucinogen commonly known as “magic mushrooms.” The arrest occurred after officers investigated a suspicious vehicle at a gas station in the 200 block of Holly Springs Road.

Harris also is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia (digital scales) and possession of an open container of alcohol. Another person encountered during the investigation, Wendy Lynn Smith, 42, of Danbury, was found to be the subject of an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court in Forsyth County which had been filed on July 18.

Smith was held in the Surry County Jail under a $15,000 secured bond, with both women slated to be in District Court in Dobson on Sept. 27.