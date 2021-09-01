East Surry welcomes students back

September 1, 2021 John Peters II News 0

Taylor Bullington and Renee Bullington work the check-in table for students.

<p>Graham Hunter, Amanda Hunter, and Hallie Hunter pose for a photo.</p>

Graham Hunter, Amanda Hunter, and Hallie Hunter pose for a photo.

<p>The East Surry High School Spirit Rock all painted for the start of school.</p>

The East Surry High School Spirit Rock all painted for the start of school.

<p>Incoming freshmen cool off with a treat from the ice cream truck.</p>

Incoming freshmen cool off with a treat from the ice cream truck.

<p>The Class of 2025 sign greets incoming students during Freshman Orientation.</p>

The Class of 2025 sign greets incoming students during Freshman Orientation.

<p>Principal Shannon Du Plessis welcomes sophomores during orientation.</p>

Principal Shannon Du Plessis welcomes sophomores during orientation.

East Surry High School held a host of activities to welcome students for the start of the new school year. From orientation sessions to community gatherings, school officials worked to get students ready for the upcoming school year and to welcome their families to the campus.