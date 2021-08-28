Despite heat, Budbreak draws crowd

The Will Jones Band kept Saturday’s crowd entertained. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)
Southern Charm Winery’s wine slushies were popular Saturday, with a line of customers at that booth most all day. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)
A tent set up in front of the stage remained full for much of the day Saturday, a place where folks could sit and rest, eat, and get out of the sun during the 2021 Budbreak Festival. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)
Despite temperatures hovering close to the mid-90s, hundreds turned out for the return of the Budbreak Festival in downtown Mount Airy on Saturday.
“It’s been an outstanding turnout,” said Lee Lawson, treasurer for the Mount Airy Rotary Club, which sponsors the annual event.
Lawson said organizers were a little concerned about the predicted hot and humid weather, but that didn’t seem to deter area wine fans.
“I think people are just ready to get out…after COVID,” she said, referencing the long stay-at-home orders and economic shutdowns lasting from March 2020 until this spring. Those pandemic-related shutdowns even cancelled the 2020 version of Budbreak, and delayed this year’s from is customary early May time to now.
Lawson said this year’s event — held in the 400 block of North Main Street downtown — didn’t seem to have any big crush of people coming in at one time, but the crowd entering the event was steady all day, from the noon opening until late in the afternoon.
“It’s been busy,” she said while manning the entrance booth. “This has been one of the better years.”
Madison Emerson, who was working the Skull Camp Brewing booth, agreed.
“We’ve had a good turnout,” she said. “I think a lot of people just want to come hang out, just have a good time.”
Travis Dale, chief operating officer and general manager at Shelton Vineyards, was working his first Budbreak. He said the crowd was steady all day.
“It’s been busy, a very active (crowd),” he said. “It’s been really good, lots of good people. We’ve had a good day.”
The festival — typically held the first weekend of May — usually coincides with the breaking of the first buds of spring in area wineries, thus the festival’s name.
With 15 different area wineries and craft breweries setting up booths, the gathering gives area residents a chance to mingle with friends, listen to music (this year’s entertainment was presented by the Will Jones Band), and sample the products from each of the booths.
Patrons, who pay an entry fee for the festival which allows them to sample wine and beer at each booth, can purchase bottles of alcohol from the vendors as well.
The Rotary Club uses the money raised to support area non-profit agencies.
“This is one of our two big fundraisers,” the club’s treasurer, Lawson, said.
Bob Meinecke, the key Budbreak organizer for the Rotary club, said before the event that the 2019 Budbreak raised enough money for the Rotary club to distribute $24,000. Over the years, the group has raised more than $150,000 to hand out to area agencies such as Surry Arts Council, Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, Salvation Army, United Fund of Surry, Surry Medical Ministries, the support group Friends of the Mount Airy Police Department, the Shepherd’s House homeless shelter, Yokefellow Food Pantry, Stop Hunger Now and Boy Scouts of America.
While Saturday’s event was considered a big success, Lawson said there are no plans to change Budbreak to a summer gathering — next year’s festival is scheduled for the first weekend in May.