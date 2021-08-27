East Surry vs. Mount Airy football postponed

August 27, 2021 Cory Smith News, Sports 0

Granite Bears will travel to J.C. Draughn on Saturday

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Benji Gosnell (6) attempts to tackle Granite Bear running back Cameron Moore during the spring 2021 meeting between Mount Airy and East Surry

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

One of the biggest local football games of the year was postponed just hours before kickoff was scheduled on Friday.

East Surry was set to host county rival Mount Airy at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. However, East Surry announced via social media that the varsity game was being postponed “due to COVID-19 protocols,” within the program.

Around 2:00 p.m., the following was posted on East Surry’s official Facebook page:

“The East Surry High School football home opener against Mount Airy High School scheduled for Friday, August 27 has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the East Surry program. In addition, individuals who have already purchased tickets online will have their ticket amounts refunded to the credit card used for the ticket purchase within 2-3 business days.”

Similar messages were posted on Twitter via East Surry (@ES_Athletics) as well as Mount Airy (@GraniteBears) accounts.

East Surry and Mount Airy’s JV game, scheduled for Thursday, August 26, was cancelled Wednesday night. At the time, both schools still planned on playing the varsity game on Friday.

Mount Airy announced on Twitter at 2:29 p.m. Friday that the Granite Bears varsity team will now travel to Jimmy C. Draughn High School on Saturday, August 28 to face the Wildcats. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Draughn, located roughly two hours from Mount Airy in Valdese, N.C., was originally slated to host Patton High School. That game was also cancelled Friday afternoon due to what @PattonHigh on Twitter called, “a Covid related issue.”