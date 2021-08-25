Police reports

August 24, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0

• Wheels and tires that were offered for sale at a local residence ended up being stolen instead last weekend, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The theft occurred Saturday at the home of Rayo Blanca in the 900 block of North Franklin Road. Listed as stolen were four Buick aluminum wheels with tires, which had been in her driveway and marked for sale.

An unknown white male took the property, police records state.

• A stolen vehicle was recovered Sunday from the Knights Inn lodging establishment on North Andy Griffith Parkway. Police records indicate that Shawn Darrell Johnson of York, South Carolina, made the report. The 2007 Hyundai Sante Fe involved, valued at $3,000, was returned to its owner.

• A larceny in which Leisure-Tyme Rentals on West Pine Street was the victim of a crime discovered on Aug. 17. It involved the removal of a stainless-steel catalytic converter valued at $800 from underneath a vehicle owned by the business, which an unknown party perpetrated using a cutting tool.

• Police learned on Aug. 17 that a license plate, number JEH7273, had been stolen from a 1998 Mazda 626 owned by Willow Street resident Maria Baez Rivera.

The theft occurred while the vehicle was in the parking lot of Willow Center on West Independence Boulevard.