Two bands familiar to area music fans will be performing in Mount Airy this week as part of the Surry Arts Council Summer Concert Series.

Too Much Sylvia is set for a concert Friday at the Blackmon Amphitheatre beginning at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday Cassette Rewind will be bringing its popular 80s music to Mount Airy with a show at the Blackmon Amphitheatre at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will be on sale at the gates one hour prior to the concerts. Dairy Center, Thirsty Souls Community Brewing, and Whit’s Frozen Custard will be on hand with concessions.

Those attending are encouraged to take lounge or beach chairs or a blanket. For more information, visit www.surryarts.org