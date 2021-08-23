As is the case with seemingly everything else, the organizers of the annual Tommy Jarrell Birthday celebration have been forced to cut back just a bit this year as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

But the annual event, along with a popular youth competition, will go on, even if some of it is in the virtual world.

The yearly gathering — which celebrates the music and teachings of Surry County native and blue grass and old time music pioneer Tommy Jarrell, will kick off on Feb. 25 with the opening of photographer Daniel Coston’s show “Carolina Calling” featuring North Carolina musicians.

“The photo show will be opening during the Tommy Jarrell weekend but there will be no official ribbon cutting or opening due to the pandemic,” said Tanya Jones, executive director of the Surry Arts Council, which oversees the festival.

“This, like all events we have hosted since March 2020, is significantly scaled back with no birthday concert and dance and without the in-person old-time classes,” she said.

As a result, she said that Coston will present a free workshop at a later date “when guidelines hopefully permit an in-person event where he will be hosting both a presentation and workshop as well as selling and autographing his books,” she said.

Coston’s show is sponsored by a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources in partnership with the Mount Airy Photography Club. The show will be at the Earle through May 2021.

“He has lived in Charlotte since 1983 and his work has been featured in many major publications, on television, in documentaries, and in various exhibitions,” the arts council said in announcing the show. “Coston has worked with artists including the Avett Brothers, Johnny Cash, Marice Williams, Carolina Chocolate Drops, and many more.”

In addition to his work capturing visual music moments, he has authored several books including North Carolina Musicians: Photographs and Conversations; There Was a Time: Rock and Roll During the 1960’s in Charlotte North Carolina; and Home of the Blues: A History of the Double Door Inn. Coston’s Exhibit “Carolina Calling” showcases his documentation of North Carolina music. Coston is amazed at the diversity of the music in NC. “Every musical genre we know would not be the same without musicians from North Carolina, blues, jazz, bluegrass, all the way through to Rock & Roll and Hip Hop.”

The show opened at the Earl Scruggs Museum in Shelby last year. Coston has added several local musicians that he photographed to the Mount Airy show. These include Andy Griffith, Benton Flippen, and Donna Fargo.

On the same day, Darius Flowers will lead the weekly free old-time dance workshop at 4:30 p.m. Youth fiddle and guitar lessons led by Brown-Hudson award-winning teacher Jim Vipperman will follow the dance class.

On Friday and Saturday, Feb. 26 and Feb. 27, award winning old-time musicians Martha Spencer and Emily Spencer will teach fiddle, guitar, banjo, and mandolin workshops online.

Interested participants are encouraged to go online at www.surryarts.org and register for the classes. Emily and Martha Spencer have enjoyed a lifetime of preserving the old-time music, dance, and vocal traditions of the Appalachians.

“It’s music that is authentic and real for Martha who grew up in the musical Spencer family, singing and flatfoot dancing by the time she could walk. She has known and loved music all her life and has mastered instruments including the guitar, banjo, fiddle, bass, mandolin and dulcimer.” the arts council said.

The Tommy Jarrell Youth Competition will be held at the Historic Earle Theatre at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27. The competition welcomes youth through the age of 18. Each competitor has three minutes to perform. Virtual entries will be accepted this year and should be emailed to courtney@surryarts.org by Thursday, Feb. 25 at 5 p.m. The winners will be announced and trophies will be presented following the competition on Saturday.

For more information, contact the Surry Arts Council at 336-786-7998 or courtney@surryarts.org.