Surrey bank declares dividend

August 22, 2021 John Peters II Business, News 0

The Board of Directors of Surrey Bancorp (Pink Sheets: SRYB), the holding company for Surrey Bank and Trust, has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 10.5 cents per share on the company’s common stock. The cash dividend is payable on Oct. 8 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Sept. 17.

Ted Ashby, president and CEO of Surrey Bancorp, said the dividend was based on the company’s current operating results, its strong financial condition and a commitment to delivering shareholder value.

Surrey Bancorp is located at 145 North Renfro Street, Mount Airy. The bank operates full service branch offices at 145 North Renfro Street, 1280 West Pine Street and 2050 Rockford Street in Mount Airy, at 653 South Key Street in Pilot Mountain, 393 CC Camp Road in Elkin and 1096 Main Street in North Wilkesboro, as well as at 940 Woodland Drive in Stuart, Virginia.

Surrey Bank & Trust can be found online at www.surreybank.com.