Westfield News

December 16, 2020 John Peters II Lifestyle 0
By Jane Nunn Special to The News

Advent Week 3: Candle of Joy. Let joy flood into my soul as I lean on You to be my Wonderful Counselor, my Mighty God, my Everlasting Father, and my Prince of Peace.

Westfield Friends Church will be holding a drive-through Christmas nativity on Dec. 19 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Les Hunter’s Christmas Ornaments are ready to pick up — elf on a shelf over Pilot Mountain! Call to place your order at 336-351-5049.

Hayley Sawyer will be 5 years old on Dec. 14. Her parents are Eric and Ashley. Happy Birthday, Hayley!

Mary Romine organized a group of family and friends to go the Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theater, Wytheville, Virginia, to see the musical Country Christmas. The food was delicious, the musical was awesome and the fellowship was delightful. Mary gave everyone Christmas bells to wear, Mary and the musical got the Christmas Spirit started!

Westfield Volunteer Fire Department and Family Dollar Store of Westfield are hosting a Christmas Toy Drive. Between now and Dec. 22. Please drop off your donated toy in the bin at the Family Dollar in Westfield.

Westfield Baptist Church will hold a Christmas Day Service on Friday, Dec. 25, at 10:30 a.m. This will be held in the upper parking lot.

Westfield Grill will be closed Dec. 24-26. it will reopen Monday, Dec. 28. Gift certificates are available for Christmas stocking stuffers.

The Francisco Volunteer Fire Department Chicken Stew will be on Saturday, Jan. 30. Get your order in now 336-351-2696. Advance orders only and pick up only between 2 and 4 p.m. $10 a quart with crackers and desert.

Please continue to pray for healing.

Jane Nunn may be reached at 336-351-6866.