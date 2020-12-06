Kirkman, Griffith to wed

December 6, 2020 Mount Airy News Lifestyle 0

Hailey Amanda Kirkman and Maverick Cole Griffith.

Hailey Amanda Kirkman and Maverick Cole Griffith, together with their families, announce their engagement and upcoming marriage.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Chris and Holly Guthrie of Scroggins, Texas. She is the granddaughter of the late Treva Gray Kirkman. She is the niece of Mark and Timothy Kirkman, Daphne Wright, and Joyce Brintle.

The prospective groom is the son of Jameson and Bronica Griffith of Mount Vernon, Texas. The bride-to-be is a graduate of Texas A&M University and earned a degree in veterinary medicine and biomedical sciences. The prospective groom is a graduate of Texas A&M College of Dentistry.

The wedding is set for Dec. 13 at noon at The Wildflower in Emory, Texas.