Westfield News

I wish a happy Valentine’s Day to everyone. Let’s celebrate with love!

Westfield Grill is cooking for your Valentine’s Dinner. Don’t forget to get your name on the list for ribs this Friday night. The Westfield Grill will be offering a rib special: 1/2 rack of baby back ribs, salad, potato and toast for $15.95, eat-in take out).

The Alfred Dunkley Benefit Breakfast for Dinner will be Feb, 29 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Francisco Community Building.

Rock House Ruritan Club’s Spring Vender Sale will be April 18 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Westfield VFD would like to congratulate Deputy Chief Matt Martin and his wife Morgan on the birth of the daughter Aubrey Quinn Martin, born Feb. 5.

Westfield VFD asks that you remember retired Firefighter Don Riddle in your prayers. Don was admitted to Davie Medical Center with pneumonia.

Westfield VFD would like to thank the members of Westfield Friends Meeting (Old Westfield Church). They held a fire department appreciation day in our honor. We, the members of Westfield VFD, would like to thank you from the bottom of our hear — not only for the wonderful lunch, but for the inspiring service and message.

Prayers for Brenda Oakley. She is home recovering from heart surgery.

The countdown is on: only 56 days until High 5 @ Hanging Rock Run/Hike Challenge. In addition to the usual 10 mile trails we are offering a 5 mile challenge also. Come join the fun, give and get some High 5’s! Register now at www.high5athangingrock.com

The Hanging Rock State Park trail crew spent time removing graffiti from the top of Hanging Rock. It’s sad to see people deface such beautiful scenic areas.

I observed Pilot Mountain State Park Rangers removing graffiti from the road guard rails. So sorry this defacing of state parks is happening. People need some lessons in respect of public property.

Pray for the Ruby Joyce family. Ruby has gone to heaven. Sympathy goes to Lolene, Charles, Fred and other family members.

Mr. Powell Marion Vaden, age 101, of Westfield, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, at Lifebrite Community Hospital of Danbury. He was born on Sept. 16, 1918, to the late J.T. Vaden and Emma Simmons Vaden.

Sympathy goes to the family of Mary Ellen Midkiff. Mrs. Mary Ellen Jessup Midkiff, 92, of Mount Airy, passed away early Tuesday morning, Feb. 4. Mrs. Midkiff was born June 23, 1927, in Surry County, the daughter of the late Joel Anderson and Lillie Selena Pell Jessup.

Special prayers for: Alfred Dunkley, Angela Bowman, Dot Nunn, Nelda Goad, Rachel Blevins, Rita Beasley, Russel Brown, Berkley Rogers, Brad Martin, Buddy King, Francis Farmer, Carolyn Jessup, Marie Marshall, Penny Smith, Marie Jessup, Tommy and Audrey Tilley, Krista Simmons, Judy Inman, John Ray Lynch, Hickman Simmons, LH Manuel, Gerry Ann Smith, Hallie Hall, Leo Gravely, Lolene and Marion Vaden, Martha Moorefield and Trevella Collins.

Northern Stokes Food Pantry needs stuffing mix and Hamburger Helper.

Pilot Mountain Outreach Center needs dry cereal, toiletries and paper products and peanut butter.

By Jane Nunn Special to The News

Jane Nunn may be reached at 336-351-6866.

