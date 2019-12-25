Westfield News

WESTFIELD — Happy New Year! Welcome each day of 2020 with thanks and celebration.

Francisco Ruritans honored three charter members who are still active in the club after 52 years: Jim Collins, Alcury Nunn, and Pete George. Alcury also received recognition for his perfect attendance for those 52 years. Thank you to this group for their long-standing commitment to our community.

The town of Westfield has a nativity scene all lit up at night across from the Baptist church. If you are riding around looking at Christmas lights it is worth your time to ride by to see the nativity scene. It’s very nice. Thank you Westfield Baptist Church.

Westfield VFD held its annual Christmas and Awards Dinner for 2019 at Westfield Baptist Church. After dinner, Charlie Linville and Jonathan Sutphin were presented as Co-Firefighters of the Year for 2019. Tyler Harrison was recognized as First Responder of the Year. Kamron Nunn was recognized as Junior Firefighter of the Year.

Happy Anniversary Tina and James Rose!

The Hanging Rock State Park Polar Plunge will be a great way to ring in the new year. The plunge will take place Jan. 1 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Happy Birthday to Sylvia Fagg, Jon Faries, Tommy Joe Martin, Brian Chilton, Wayne Jessup and Gerry Ann Smith.

Sylvia Fagg celebrated her Christmas Day birthday with high school friends Thursday, Dec. 19, at The Depot in Dobson.

It’s a very slow go with Rachel Blevins. Rachel fell and broke a leg. Please keep her in y’all’s prayers.

Nelda Goad needs your prayers. Family and friends have requested prayers for Nelda.

Angela Bowman is in Forsyth Hospital. Please pray for Angela Bowman.

Special prayers for: Rita Beasley, Russel Brown, Berkley Rogers, Brad Martin, Buddy King, Francis Farmer, Carolyn Jessup, Marie Marshall, Penny Smith, Marie Jessup, Tommy and Audrey Tilley, Krista Simmons, Judy Inman, John Ray Lynch, Hickman Simmons, L.H. Manuel, Gerry Ann Smith, Hallie Hall, Leo Gravely, Lolene and Marion Vaden, Martha Moorefield and Trevella Collins.

Northern Stokes Food Pantry needs stuffing mix and Hamburger Helper.

Pilot Mountain Outreach Center needs dry cereal, toiletries and paper products and peanut butter.

Jane Nunn may be reached at 336-351-6866.

