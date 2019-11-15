Submissions to the community calendar need to be in writing and be received by 5 p.m. Tuesday for the event to be in that week’s Surry Scene. Be sure to include the full name and address of the event; the time, day and date of the event; and a contact phone number in case our staff has any questions. Information may be emailed to hope.payne@mtairynews.com or mtacalendar@mtairynews.com or mailed to: The Mount Airy News, 319 N. Renfro St., Mount Airy, NC 27030 or brought to the office in person.

Nov. 17

• History Talks: History of Colonial BBQ 2 p.m. Frank Merrell, president of the Salisbury chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, will talk about the path barbecue took to become a colonial staple and how Carolinians trace their barbecue tastes and methods to early German, English and Spanish colonists. Free to the public at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History.

Nov. 18

• The Surry County Genealogical Association will meet at 5 p.m. at the Surry Community College Library. Dr. David Wright will show have to research the history of churches, clubs and year books of the school in Surry County. This is a free event. Call Esther Draughn Johnson at 336-831-6437 for more information.

Nov. 23

• Maple Grove Methodist Church will be having its annual Margaret Moxley’s famous ground steak supper starting at 4 p.m. Menu includes ground steak, roasted potatoes, slaw, pumpkin spice cake and a roll. Dine in or go through the drive-through. All proceeds go to hardship needs and community outreach.

• Craft Bazaar and Bake Sale today starting at 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. and tomorrow starting at 12:30 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Hosted by Woman of Faith. Fundraiser event to raise money to help families in the church and community.

Dec. 14

• Benefit Bingo for Mike Wilson who is a cancer patient, at the VFW Building on West Lebanon Street. Doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo starts at 6 p.m. The $30 packet includes 20 games and two coveralls as well as 12 door prizes. Proceeds will benefit insurance and medical bills. Hot dogs, chips, drinks, and desserts will be available for purchase as well as 50/50 tickets.

Ongoing music events

• There will be a talking drum circle at Cousin Emma’s B&B located at 501 South Main Street on the first Sunday of every month. The event will have a prompt start at 2 p.m. and will end at 3:30 p.m. Participants can bring their own drum if they like. This event is for ages 12 and up. For more information call 336-756-5656.

• Special Friends Line Dance, Tuesdays at 11 a.m. at the Andy Griffith Museum Theatre (below the Andy Griffith Museum), 218 Rockford St. Free and open to all those with special needs.

• Line Dance, Wednesdays, 10 a.m at the Andy Griffith Museum Theatre (below the Andy Griffith Museum), 218 Rockford St. Learn fun routines and get a low-impact work out. Free for SAC Members (annual membership $10).

• Friday Night Jam, Lambsburg Community Center, Lambsburg, Virginia, every Friday from 7-10 p.m. Food, Music, Fellowship. Musicians needed. For more info, call 336-648-2078.

• The Lowgap Community Center hosts a jam session the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m.

• Jam sessions will be held every Friday from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Willis Gap Community Center, 144 The Hollow Road, Ararat, Virginia. Jammers of all skill levels are invited to attend. Enjoy a night of fun, food, friends and fellowship while hearing bluegrass, old-time, country and gospel music. Admission is free. For more information, call Mary Dellenback Hill at 276-251-9906.

• The Beulah Ruritan Club hosts bands most Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. For more information on the music schedule and activities of the club, visit the group’s Facebook page, Beulah Ruritan Club.

• Free youth traditional arts lessons on Thursdays at the Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St. Traditional dance, 4:30-5 p.m. fiddle 5:30-6:15 p.m; guitar, banjo and mandolin 6:15-6:45 p.m. No registration required, open to the public, instruments are provided.

• Free old-time and bluegrass jam at the Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., Thursdays at 7 p.m. Open to the public. Bring an instrument to join in, dance, or just sit and enjoy the music.

• WPAQ Merry-Go-Round live radio broadcast, Saturdays at the Historic Earle Theatre (142 N. Main St.), 11 a.m-1:30 p.m. The second-longest continuously running live radio broadcast in the nation! Two bands each week, $8 or Annual Pass.

• Community Drum Circle each Sunday at 3 p.m. Central Park in King. Open to everyone. No experience necessary. Extra drums are available for use. No alcohol . Weather update or additional info can be found on Facebook. Search Pinnacle Drum Circle email: pinnacledrumcircle@yahoo.com or phone 336-368-3866.

Ongoing kids activities

• The Dobson Community Library, 113 S. Crutchfield St., has story time each Wednesday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. They read a book, do a craft, color, sing and dance and have fun while learning. Those attending should feel free to stay longer and play with the toys and children’s computer.

• Storybook Museum is held at 10:30 a.m. on the first Friday of every month at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main St., for fun and fantasy as it explores history and nature through books, activities and more. This free program is intended for preschool-age children. For more information, call 786-4478 or access www.northcarolinamuseum.org.

• Pajama Story time takes place at the Mount Airy Public Library each Thursday night at 7 p.m. The kids are welcome to wear their pajamas, and bring their cuddle toys. We’ll hear a couple of stories, and do an activity that goes with the story.

Support Groups

• Monthly Dementia Caregiver Support Group at Ridgecrest Senior Living, Mount Airy. First Tuesday of every month from 10-11 a.m. R.S.V.P. 336-786-9100.

• Granite City Al-Anon Family Group meets Sunday and Thursday from 7 — 8 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church, 1909 N. Main St., Mount Airy, NC.

• Pilot Peace Al-Anon Family Group meets Tuesday 7 — 8 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 202 S. Stephens St., Pilot Mountain.

• Finding Your Way after the Suicide of a Loved one at Mount Airy Public Library every third Monday at 2 p.m. For more information, contact Stacie Adams, Bereavement Coordinator for Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, at 336-789-2922 or sadams@mtnvalleyhospice.org

• The Mountain Valley Hospice Alzheimer’s Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Mountain Valley Hospice main office, 401 Technology Lane in Mount Airy. Call (336) 789-2922 for more information, ask for Allison Hemrick, Community Outreach Specialist, Ext. 1030.

• Mother’s Community Connection is for parents with concerns in education, discipline and family fun. Learn about nutrition, healthy living, raising a family on a budget and more. Group sessions are held every Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Surry SCAN. For more information, call Heather Hunter at 789-0111 ext. 221.

• Meetings will be held each Thursday at Bojangles from 6 to 8 p.m. for those healing from a broken marriage.

• S.M.I.L.E. (Senior Monthly Informative Luncheon Event) is a covered-dish luncheon, followed by a brief learning information session, games (such as bingo) and activities. It is a time of fellowship for all. It is held the second Wednesday of each month at 11:30 a.m. at the Pilot Mountain Senior Center and the third Thursday of each month at noon at the Surry County Senior Center, Mount Airy. Call the Senior Center at 786-6155, ext. 225, with questions.

• The Lupus Foundation of America, North Carolina Chapter, holds a support group the first Saturday of each month, from 10:30 a.m. until noon, at Reeves Community Center, Room 102,113 South Renfro Street in Mount Airy. The meetings are free and drop-ins are welcome. Contact the LFANC at info@lupusnc.org or at 877-849-8271, ext. 2 for more information.

Ongoing veterans events

• Town & Country Restaurant in King, will have a veterans coffee event on the fourth Thursday of each month from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. To learn more about Trellis Supportive Care’s veterans outreach programs, contact Don Timmons at 336-331-1309.

• VFW Post 2019 will meet the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at Veterans Park.

• The Claude E. Hooker VFW Post 2019 Ladies Auxiliary will meet the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at Veterans Park.

• The Marine Corps League of Surry County Detachment 1322 meets the second Tuesday of each month at First Baptist Church of Mount Airy at 7 p.m. All former Marines and FMF Navy corpsmen/chaplains are welcome. Call Bob King at 719-2250 for more information.

• Mount Airy American Legion Post 123 and Ladies Auxiliary meets the second Tuesday of each month. Refreshments are served at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m. For more information, call 755-3100.

• Disabled American Veterans holds monthly meetings every third Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the DAV office, 767 W. Lebanon St., Mount Airy, at Veterans Park. For more information, call 789-0328.

• The American Legion Riders have monthly meetings the last Tuesday of each month at Veterans Park. For more information, call Gary Willard at 345-7388.

• Pilot Mountain VFW and Ladies Auxiliary members meet the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the VFW Post Home on N.C. 268. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. and is followed by finger food.

• The DAV and Auxiliary meet every third Tuesday of the month at the Chapter House in Veterans Park in Mount Air. The meal starts at 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m.

• Sons of American Legion meet fourth Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park.