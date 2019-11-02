Submitted Illustration | Surry Arts Council

Art Matters is a weekly column which highlights some of the upcoming performance art, display art, and similar events in the greater Mount Airy area. For ticket information, contact The Surry Arts Council.

Monday-Tuesday

Auditions for Best Christmas Pageant Ever, Andy Griffith Playhouse, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Roles available for ages 5-adult. Those auditioning should be prepared to sing 16-32 bars of their favorite holiday song, a cappella or with the accompanist. There will also be short reading from the script with other actors.

Tuesday

Surry County Basket Makers, Siamese Twins Exhibit, 6 p.m. Members of the Basket Makers craft beautiful handmade baskets every month. Each meeting has a different instructor and topic, so material fees vary. New members are always welcome; contact Deborah Wagoner at (336) 374-6530 for information or to register.

Today, Monday

“Smoke on the Mountain,” Andy Griffith Playhouse, 3 p.m. today and 7 p.m. tomorrow; tickets are $20 for preferred seats or $15 for orchestra. Join the Sanders Family for heartfelt and hilarious testimony, music and fellowship.

Nov. 9

Everyone Gets Eaten by Sharks, Youth Acting Troupe, Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, 4 p.m. that Saturday. Admission is free. Join Adventure Dan on a tour through shark-infested scenarios to avoid, such as kayaking with meat paddles, night-swimming after prom, or genetically engineering sharks for science.

Movies This Week

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, (PG-13), Historic Earle Theatre, $7. Today at 4 and 7 p.m., Monday and Wednesday at 7 p.m. This documentary captures the life and career of a musical trailblazer who refused to compromise.

Judy, (PG-13), Historic Earle Theatre, $7, Friday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 9, at 4 and 7 p.m. Legendary performer Judy Garland arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform to series of sold-out concerts.

Ongoing Programs

Improv Troupe, second and fourth Sunday of each month, 7 – 8:30 p.m., Andy Griffith Playhouse, free. Join Tyler Matanick for improv, inspiration and a whole lot of fun!

Golden Notes, a community chorus, Tuesdays, 10 a.m., Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, free for Surry Arts Council members (annual membership $10). This recreational singing group welcomes visitors to listen or sing old favorites with them each week. They serve as ambassadors for the Arts Council singing in nursing homes, retirement centers and the local hospital. Led by Sylvia Lowry, a performer and retired music educator.

Special Friends Line Dance, Tuesdays, 11 a.m., Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, Free. Come out and learn fun routines with the council’s artistic directors.

Clogging Classes, Tuesdays, 5 to 8:30 p.m., Andy Griffith Museum Theatre. Various levels available, contact Surry Arts Council or www.rhythmicexpressionclogging.com for additional information.

Line Dance, Wednesdays, 10 a.m., Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, Free for Surry Arts Council members (an annual membership costs $10. Come out and learn fun routines and get a low-impact workout. Led by Shelby Coleman.

Kids Art (ages 9-12), Wednesdays, 4-5 p.m., Surry Arts Council Photo Gallery, $30 per month. From finger painting to portraiture, come explore the amazing world of art! All materials provided.

Free TAPS Youth Flat Foot Dance Lessons Thursday, 4:30-5 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre. Join instructor Shelby Coleman to learn this fun, percussive traditional dance. This program is sponsored in part by a TAPS grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Free TAPS (Traditional Arts Programs) Youth Music Lessons on Thursdays, 5:30-6:15 p.m. for fiddle and mandolin lessons; 6:15-6:45 p.m. for guitar and banjo. Historic Earle Theatre. Award-winning musician and teacher Jim Vipperman instructs and instruments are provided. Come learn fiddle, mandolin, guitar or banjo! This program is sponsored in part by a TAPS grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Free Jam Session, Thursdays, 7 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre. Local and visiting musicians are welcome. Music ranges from bluegrass and old-time to gospel and country. Musicians take turns playing, singing, and backing up others. Many come just to sit and listen or dance. This program is supported in part by a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

WPAQ Merry-Go-Round, Saturdays, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre, $8, which includes admission to the Andy Griffith Museum. WPAQ Merry-Go-Round is the second longest continuously running live radio broadcast in the nation (second only to the Grand Ole Opry). Radio station WPAQ, 740 AM, produces this weekly live broadcast of local, regional, and national performers.

Tickets on

Sale Now

“The Nutcracker” performed by New York Ballet for Young Audiences, Sunday, Dec. 8, 3:30 p.m., Andy Griffith Playhouse. Tickets are $20 and $15. Surry Arts Council dance students will perform with professional dancers in selected scenes in this popular, one-of-a-kind production.

Balsam Range, Saturday, Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre. Tickets are priced at $45, $40, $35. Balsam Range won Entertainer of the Year in 2014 and 2018 in the International Bluegrass Music Awards. Buddy Melton was Male Vocalist of the Year in 2014. Marc Pruett won a Grammy award as the banjo picker on Ricky Skaggs’ award-winning 1997 “Bluegrass Rules!” album.

For additional information or to purchase tickets or register for classes, contact the Surry Arts Council at 336-786-7998 or visit the website at www.surryarts.org. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/surryartscouncil.