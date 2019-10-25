Teen celebrates 16th with solo flight

Submitted photo Piper Angel gives a thumbs up after making her first solo flight on her 16th birthday. -

Some teenage girls celebrate their 16th birthday with a Sweet Sixteen party. Others flock to the DMV to take their driver’s license exam.

One local teen, Piper Angel, decided to spend hers sailing through the clouds.

“Piper had been training for this moment ever since she was only 9 years old,” said her mother, Robin. “She was inspired by her dad and brother, who are also pilots.”

A person must be 16 to legally take a solo flight in a powered plane, and Piper’s birthday was Oct. 5.

Making the day even more memorable for Piper was that it was her brother, Wyatt, who signed off on her taking her first flight as her certified flight instruction, noted Robin.

The daughter of Dennis and Robin Angel lives in Mount Airy and attends Salem Academy in Winston-Salem.

“Piper hopes her accomplishment will inspire other girls to learn to fly,” said Robin. She wants to raise the participation of women from just 7% of pilots in a male-dominated field.

