Pilot Mountain resident directs play

Leonard Vole (Logan Chidester), right, meets with his senior counsel, Sir Wilfrid Robarts (Carl Nubile), accompanied by Sir Wilfrid’s typist Greta (Bethany Schultz) and clerk Carter (Ann Heller). -

WINSTON-SALEM — Stained Glass Playhouse will present Agatha Christie’s “Witness for the Prosecution” during the first three weekends of November.

While the Winston-Salem-based venue might be just a tad outside what would be considered a short drive for a show, this one has a more local flair.

The production will be under the direction of Pilot Mountain resident Vince Hancock.

Leonard Vole (Logan Chidester), a young war veteran, stands accused of murdering Emily French, a rich elderly widow who recently redrafted her will to name him the principal heir to her estate.

As his lawyers — senior counsel Sir Wilfrid Robarts (Carl Nubile) and solicitor Mr. Mayhew (Mark March) — struggle to untangle the truth, Crown prosecutor Mr. Myers (Gregg Vogelsmeier) remains adamant that Vole ruthlessly took French’s life in order to inherit her wealth. Only Vole’s enigmatic wife, Romaine (Steffanie Vaughan), can prove his innocence, but will she in this suspenseful courtroom thriller?

Rounding out the cast are Bethany Schultz as Greta, Ann Heller as Carter, Corlis Sellers as Madame Justice Wainwright, Tim Pavlik as Inspector Hearne, Patti Darkow as Dr. Wyatt, Aramie Bloom as Janet MacKenzie, Sarah Kepins as Miss Clegg, Robert Peace as the plain-clothes detective, Mary Beth Griffith as the Clerk of the Court, Abby Catoe as the jury forewoman and Janea Platt as the other woman.

Agatha Christie’s “Witness for the Prosecution” is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French Inc.

Tickets are $17 for adults, $14 for seniors aged 60 and older or teachers, and $12 for students. For more information, visit www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/witness-for-the-prosecution.

Flex Tickets are available at stainedglassplayhouse.org/tickets/ or by calling the Box Office at (336) 499-1010.

Performances are scheduled for Nov. 1-2, 8-9 and 15-16 at 8 p.m. and on Nov. 3, 10 and 17 at 3 p.m. All performance will be held at Stained Glass Playhouse, located at 4401 Indiana Ave. in Winston-Salem, in the former sanctuary of Marvin United Methodist Church.