East Surry JROTC holds awards banquet

Submitted photo Right, 1st. Sergeant Ronald Montgomery presents JROTC Battalion Commander Aubrey Luke Mabe with the Military Order of the Purple Heart. -

The East Surry High School JROTC program hosted an awards banquet on May 18, during which 32 awards were presented to individual cadets.

The evening began in the school cafeteria where cadets and their families were treated to pizza provided by the North Carolina National Guard.

Afterwards, the more than 200 people in attendance gathered in the school gymnasium for the presentation of awards. Some 50 cadets were on hand with family members. Each cadet was recognized.

JROTC Battalion Commander Aubrey Luke Mabe received the Military Order of the Purple Heart, recognizing his dedication to the corps.

Eight cadets were selected by East Surry JROTC Instructor First Sergeant (retired) Ronald Montgomery to receive the Superior Cadet award, the second-highest medal honor given. Recipients included Courtney Brown, Maci Farrington, Joshua Pack, Allen Myers, Joseph Ellison, Makayla Marquis, Nicholas Lawson and Luke Mabe.

East Surry JROTC Public Affairs Officer Makayla Marquis expressed appreciation on behalf of the corps to all who came out to support the program as well as to business sponsors Hodges Realty, Pilot Mechanical, New Atlantic Contracting, Simmons Nissan and Johnson Granite.

