Cool weather makes for pleasant days

The cool nights should sweeten the turnip row and some should be ready to harvest. Steamed turnips, seasoned with butter, salt and pepper and a bit of white Karo syrup make a wonderful supper. All you have to do is wash and peel the turnips and dice them into chunks, about one-inch, cover with water and boil until tender enough to insert a fork. Use a potato masher to mash them up and season to taste. For extra flavor, add some crumbled bacon.

Green tomatoes harvested in early October may have ripened by now. Keep a check on them every two or three days. They will be a special treat in salads or sandwiches.

The low humidity and pleasant Carolina blue skies make this an enjoyable time of year. It’s also a good opportunity to clean up the garden plots, start composting, and organize outbuildings and sheds.

As November arrives, so do the Christmas cactus plants in local garden departments; near the end of the month, Food Lion should also have them in stock. Some will already be in bloom so you can choose the color you like. When you buy a cactus, also purchase a larger container and a bag of cactus potting medium and repot the plant as soon as you get home. Feed with Plant-Tone or Miracle-Gro twice a month during the winter. Water once a week and keep away from direct sunlight.

Give your roses a boost to promote growth during the winter months by adding a handful of bone meal around the base of the bushes. This is a totally organic product.

The air conditioner has finished its job for another season. Now it’s time to cover the outside condenser with a weatherproof vinyl cover. These are a good investment to protect your unit.

Now is also the time to protect outdoor faucets in the same way. Insulated covers can be purchased in most garden, hardware and even plumbing supply stores. They cost less than $20 and are easy to install.

The furniture on the deck should be stored or prepared for winter. The umbrella should be cleaned, folded and stored in a plastic bag. Wipe down the chairs and table with a solution of half-water and half-Clorox. A vinyl cover costs about $40 but will protect your table and chairs. The deck itself should be cleaned; if you see mildew, spray area with chlorine bleach.

Pumpkin Pudding

This pudding is a simple and easy dessert with only a few ingredients but still a great recipe.

1 pint pumpkin

2 eggs, beaten

½ cup light brown sugar

½ cup Karo syrup

1 stick margarine

1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

1 box Vanilla Wafers

1 Tbs. vanilla

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a glass 13x9x2 greased baking dish, place a layer of Vanilla Wafers that have been grated in the blender. Dot with margarine. In a bowl, mix pumpkin, pumpkin pie spice, eggs, syrup, brown sugar and vanilla together, then pour on top of the crushed wafers. Spread a layer of Vanilla Wafers on top and pat with margarine. Bake for 35-40 minutes until firm.

Hoe-Hoe-Hoedown: A man went to the foot doctor and limped his way into the office. The doctor handed him a very large pill. The nurse came in and asked him a few questions, then left the room. The patient limped over to the sink and choked down the large pill. Then the nurse returned with a pan of warm water and said “Now drop that pill into the water and we’ll soak your feet for 20 minutes.”