Learn about home garden cover crops

July 24, 2022 John Peters II Community, Gardening 0

Cover crops can help keep a home garden healthy. (Submitted photo)

The Surry County Master Gardener’s next Lunch and Learn online webinar will take a look at “Cover Crops for the Home Garden.

“Discover the numerous benefits cover crops provide and how to incorporate buckwheat, crimson clover, mustard and radish into your home garden,” the organization said of the upcoming webinar. The Lunch and Learn will be on August 4, from 12- 1 p.m. on. For more information and to register go to the group’s Facebook page, Surry County Master Gardeners or follow the link at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/355565585237.