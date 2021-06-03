Online Magnet School holds first fundraiser

June 3, 2021 Mount Airy News Community 0

Lindsey Kennedy, Surry Online Magnet School’s middle and high school math teacher, stacking boxes of Little Caesars pizza kits. (Submitted photo)

<p>Melodie Ellis, third grade and exceptional children’s teacher, checks her list to ensure the pizza kits are being delivered to the right people. (Submitted photo)</p>

The Surry Online Magnet school staff and students recently concluded their first fundraiser by selling Little Ceasar’s pizza kits.

“We would like to thank everyone who helped our school by purchasing one or more kits,” school officials said in a statement released about the sales. “As we continue to build our presence in the community and strengthen our relationship with its members, we wish to offer our deepest gratitude for your support. To borrow a couple of famous phrases, we recognize that no man is an island and it takes a village to raise a child: we cannot do this without you.”