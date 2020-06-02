Flat Rock Elementary celebrates fifth graders

Two school buses were decorated with lights, streamers, and each fifth grader’s picture. Submitted photo Cars and trucks drove between two fire trucks that were glowing with lights. Submitted photo Logan Foley posed to have his picture taken. Submitted photo

On Tuesday, May 26, fifth graders at Flat Rock Elementary School participated in “Ready, Set, Glow!” for their graduation ceremony.

Fifth grade teachers Pedro Caro and Phillip Riekehof planned a parade that night, with cars and trucks lining up in the parking lot of the K-2 building where PTO members gave out goodie bags. The procession drove to the 3-5 parking lot where faculty and staff members waved and cheered for the fifth grade students.

Each vehicle drove between two fire trucks, lights all aglow. The first stop was at the two school buses that were decorated with streamers. Faculty member Becky Martin presented the fifth grade student’s name and picture. Then, each vehicle drove through the tunnel of the buses that were decorated with lights and pictures of all fifth grade students.

At the end of the buses, both fifth grade teachers had a banner with individualized names that could be seen in the vehicle headlights. Each vehicle drove through the individualized banner. Students were celebrated all along the way with awards, certificates, music, neon lights, and a bubble machine.