City high school names honor society inductees

Mount Airy High School recently announced new inductees to the Kate Barringer Chapter of the National Honor Society for 2020.

Students with a 4.0 GPA or higher at the end of the fall semester of their junior or senior year are invited to apply for membership. The school’s honor society faculty council evaluates submitted applications in the four key focus areas: scholarship, service, leadership, and character.

The new members for 2020 are Alexia Arellano, Brianna Banten, Annmarie Bedsaul, Emma Brady, Katherine Bray, Oshyn Bryant, Jada Couthen, Avery Cox, Adam Culler, Elizabeth Dorsett, Austin Eaton, Sam Ebert, Kenlie Edwards, Olivia Edwards, Nicole Garcia, Ella Harmon, Raydan Hawks, Jadyn Helton, Abigail Jackson, Alex Jessup, Brooke Lankford, Hailey Martin, William Mayfield, Dalton Nance, Olivia Perkins, Reid Perry, Holden Poindexter, Juan Gomez Rios, Grant Routh, Tessa Stovall, Star Trivette, and Redding Vaughn.

For more information about the National Honor Society at Mount Airy High School contact the advisor, Conni Tucker, at ctucker@mtairy.k12.nc.us or Principal Jason Dorsett at jdorsett@mtairy.k12.nc.us or 336-789-5147.