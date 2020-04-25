Ani Hughes shows off her crazy hair for Virtual Crazy Hair Day at Meadowview Magnet School. - Submitted photo
Braxton Montgomery shows off a new hairdo during Virtual Crazy Hair Day at Meadowview Magnet School. - Submitted photo
Students and staff recently participated in Virtual Spirit week at Meadowview Magnet Middle School, hoping to boost morale while being out of school.
Ever Eldridge looks a little surprised at his hair style, showing it off for Meadowview Magnet School’s Virtual Crazy Hair Day.