Three East Surry students perform at All District concert

Pictured from left are Nathan Cox, Jonathan Ellison, and Ethan Casstevens. - Jonathan Ellison standing to be recognized after playing a solo in The Parting Glass. -

BOONE – Three East Surry High School students were recently selected to perform as part of the Northwest NC All-District Honor Band held at Appalachian State University in Boone.

Nathan Cox and Ethan Casstevens placed seventh trumpet and seventh trombone, respectively, in the 11-12 Symphonic Band. Jonathan Ellison placed fourth trumpet in the 9-12 Concert Band.

These students rehearsed and performed with the best student-musicians in the Northwest District Bandmasters Association. Guest conductors led rehearsals, leading up to a fantastic concert in the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 16.

Jonathan Ellison earned an additional honor while at the event, when he was selected to perform a trumpet solo in the piece The Parting Glass by Matt Conaway. Since several students were interested in playing the solo the conductor had each student audition to play it. Jonathan was selected for the honor over students who were placed higher in the band.

The 9-12 Concert Band was conducted by Haskew Smith, director of bands at Newton-Conover High School in Newton and the 2019 Northwest District Award of Excellence winner. The 9-10 Symphonic Band was conducted by Ron Payne, a retired band director who taught most recently at Charlotte Latin School and previously at Providence High School. The 11-12 Symphonic Band was conducted by Dr. John Locke, director of bands Emeritus at The University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

The All-District Honor Band is sponsored each year by the Northwest North Carolina Bandmasters Association, a division of the North Carolina Music Educators Association. In order to audition, students are required to practice and perfect a solo specific to their instrument, major scales, chromatic scale as well as sight-read a piece of music after looking at it for only 30 seconds. Auditions are scored by a panel of judges and students receiving the highest scores are invited to be members of the honor bands.