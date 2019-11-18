Rotarians read to local students

November 18, 2019 mtairynews Community, Education 0
Ann Vaughn, member of Mount Airy Rotary Club reads with Elijah Utt and Rhett Fallaw.
Ann Vaughn, member of Mount Airy Rotary Club reads with Elijah Utt and Rhett Fallaw. -
Mary Kilby, member of Mount Airy Rotary Club and former third grade teacher at Flat Rock Elementary School reads with Jeanna Kelleher. -

Several members of the Mount Airy Rotary Club recently visited Flat Rock Elementary School to read books to the students there — books the rotary club had purchased for the school.

The first book read was Scarecrow and the second book was The Legend of Spookley the Square Pumpkin.

