Rotarians read to local students

Several members of the Mount Airy Rotary Club recently visited Flat Rock Elementary School to read books to the students there — books the rotary club had purchased for the school.

The first book read was Scarecrow and the second book was The Legend of Spookley the Square Pumpkin.

