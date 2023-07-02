Marriages

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

-Jacob David Campbell, 47, of Surry County to Kelly Margaret Mayes, 37, of Surry County.

-Timothy Andrew Crotts, 24, of Surry County to Alexis Brianna Bowman, 26, of Surry County.

-Gregory Steven Myers, 28, of Surry County to Madison Grace Harvey, 25, of Guilford County.

-Timothy Steven Van Zant, 30, of Mecklenburg County to Hanna Franchesca Montague, 30, of Mecklenburg County.

-Nathan Alexander Vass, 23, of Surry County to Kara Annette Bourne, 21, of Surry County.

-Alejandro Estrada Guzman, 22, of Surry County to Zaira Brenley Palacios Grimaldo, 25, of Surry County.

-Raleigh Paul Hodges, 79, of Surry County to Sharon Arlene Shackelford, 77, of Surry County.

-Andrew Michael Robbins, 24, of Surry County to Charlotte Renee Gentry, 22, of Surry County.